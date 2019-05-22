Le Guess Who? 2019 Announces Initial Lineup

Each year, the Utrecht-based festival Le Guess Who? offers one of the most eclectic, adventurous lineups out there. In any given iteration of the fest, it’s not uncommon to see some of the more avant-garde or fringe artists of the indie world as the more mainstream names on Le Guess Who?’s list. We already knew there would be a customarily diverse installment in 2019 when Le Guess Who? announced its curators would be Jenny Hval, the Bug, Moon Duo, Patrick Higgins, Iris Van Herpen and Salvador Breed, and Fatoumata Diawara. And today, the festival is back with more news, including some of those curations as well as the first wave of the general lineup.

You’ll see some familiar names there: sets from Jenny Hval and Moon Duo in addition to their curations, bbymutha, Mary Lattimore, Nivhek, Sonic Boom, the Raincoats, Deerhunter, Cate Le Bon, and Yves Jarvis. But beyond that, Le Guess Who? 2019 presents a whole lot of opportunities to see stuff you would absolutely never see at another festival of this size. Amongst those are a handful of rare performances, akin to those the Le Guess Who? has booked in the past, that seek to highlight traditions from around the world. This year, there’ll be Pakistani singer Ustad Saami performing a dying form of Islamic devotional music, the convergence of traditional Indian music and Western pop in the songs of Asha Puthil, and the ’70s Ethio-groove artist Ayalew Mesfin with the Debo Band.

There is a lot of intriguing stuff to check out, from boundary-demolishing electronic to acts that fuse traditions from across the globe. Check out the initial lineup below.

Curated By Jenny Hval:

DNA? AND?

Felicia Atkinson

Haco

Jenny Hval’s The Practice Of Love

Lasse Marhaug

Lolina

Lone Taxidermist presents BodyVice

Moon Relay

Oorutaichi

Richard Youngs

Sarah Davachi

Sofia Jernberg

Vilde Tuv

Vivian Wang

Zia Anger’s My First Film

Curated By Moon Duo:

Bbymutha

Bridget Hayden

Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids

Mary Lattimore

Michele Mercure

Moon Duo

Nivhek

Prana Crafter

Sonic Boom

TENGGER

Träd, Gräs och Stenar (Träden)

Curated By Patrick Higgins:

Conrad Tao

Leila Bordreuil

LEYA

Mariel Roberts

Miranda Cuckson

Stine Janvin

Tyondai Braxton

Vicky Chow

Curated By The Bug:

Caspar Brötzmann Massaker

Drew McDowall’s Time Machines

Earth

Godflesh

Jah Shaka Sound System

JK Flesh & Goth-Trad

Kevin Richard Martin & Hatis Noit

King Midas Sound

LOTTO

Mala

Mark Ernestus’s Ndagga Rhythm

Force

Rabih Beaini

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Slikback

ZONAL feat. Moor Mother

General Lineup:

Acid Mothers Temple

Ahmed ag Kaedy

Angel Bat Dawid

Arp Frique presents IMPROVISED SUITES FOR ANALOG MACHINES

Asha Puthli

Ayalew Mesfin & Debo Band

Cate Le Bon

Deerhunter

DJINN

Doug Hream Blunt

Dur-Dur Band

Eiko Ishibashi

Faten Kanaan

Föllakzoid

Gruff Rhys

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley & His Sekondi Band

Joseph Shabason

Khana Bierbood

La Bruja de Texcoco

Lakha Khan

Lalalar

Los Pirañas

Makaya McCraven

Melissa Laveaux

Minyo Crusaders

Mohamed Lamouri

Mythic Sunship

Negativland

Nídia

Oiseaux-Tempête & Friends

Petbrick

Prison Religion

Surfbort

The Raincoats

Ustad Saami

Visible Cloaks, Yoshio Ojima & Satsuki Shibano

YĪN YĪN

Yves Jarvis

Ticket info is available on the festival’s official website.