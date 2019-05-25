Watch The Cure Play Disintegration B-Sides Live For The First Time

The Cure’s album Disintegration turned 30 years old earlier this month, and to celebrate the occasion, the band is performing a five-night run of shows at Sydney’s Vivid LIVE festival. They kicked things off last night with a set at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

The Cure opened the show, of course, by performing Disintegration in its entirety. They hadn’t played the album’s final two tracks, “Homesick” and “Untitled,” since 2002. And after that, the rarities really started flowing.

During their eight-song encore, they performed B-sides like “No Heart,” “Esten,” “Babble,” “Fear Of Ghosts,” “Out Of Mind,” and “Delirious Night” live for the first time ever. They also debuted their cover of Wendy Waldman’s “Pirate Ships.”

Watch some fan-shot footage from the set below. The 5/30 show will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube, and the band plans to bring Disintegration to the US. They also hope to release a new album by Christmas.