The Cure Tease “Dark” And “Fucking Great” New Album, US Shows

The Cure were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last night. After being honored with a speech from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and performing several songs onstage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the Cure frontman Robert Smith spoke to Rolling Stone, answering questions about the band’s plans for the future. The Cure have already announced that they have a new album, their first since 2008’s 4:13, on the way this year, and Smith revealed some more details in his latest interview.

“Because it’s the anniversary of Disintegration, I was thinking about how we did that, and how we turned that into something, and what my mindset was,” Smith said. “A key part of it was everyone being away from home, being away from everything they loved, and being in one place at the same time. So for the first time in 20 years, we went into a studio — we actually went into the studio where they did ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ funnily enough. It’s a great studio in the middle of nowhere. We just played music for three weeks. And it’s great. I know everyone says that. But it really is fucking great.”

“It’s so dark. It’s incredibly intense. And I’ve waited ten years to do something that means something,” he continued. It’s going to work really well. I’m not sure how much of it we’ll play this summer at festivals. It’s not really festival music. The songs are like ten minutes, 12 minutes long. We recorded 19 songs. So I have no idea what to do now. The others are saying, ‘triple album!’ I’m saying, no let’s not. I’ll pick six or maybe eight songs and do like a single album. But I think I will delight our hardcore fans. And probably really, really infuriate everyone else. At my age, I’m still doom and gloom.”

Smith says that he and the band will “finish it before we start in the summer, and it’ll be mixed through the summer. And then so releasee date, I don’t know, October? Halloween! Come on!” And he also discussed plans to play some shows in the US to honor the upcoming 30th anniversary of Disintegration.

“We’re holding home theaters in New York and Los Angeles,” he explained. “But I kind of feel like we should do it in a bigger venue. I’d like to a big show with it, really. It’s a bigger album. I think when we did the first three albums we did three nights at the Beacon in New York. It was much more punky. We were trying to recreate that vibe. But I think Disintegration is just big. So we need to do somewhere that’s just big. But probably about Christmas time we’ll come back.”