The Cure Perform And Get Inducted By Trent Reznor Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor has gone on record with us about his feelings on the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, who continue to snub his band: “I don’t give a shit.” And yet here he is, showing up at this year’s induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, to induct some of his teen idols: the Cure.

“Immediately this band struck a chord with me,” said Reznor. “I hadn’t heard anything like that before.”

The band “changed the face of popular music,” said Reznor. “The Cure have been in and out of fashion so many times over the past four decades, they’ve ended up transcending fashion itself.”

After being inducted by Reznor, the Cure, newly minted members of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, took the stage to show the audience how they got there. They performed five songs: “Shake Dog Shake,” “A Forest,” “Lovesong,” “Just Like Heaven,” and “Boys Don’t Cry.” Pretty solid setlist. You can watch some footage below.