The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2019 inductees were announced this morning. The Cure are among next year’s class, along with Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and the Zombies. The Cure’s frontman Robert Smith went on today’s episode of SiriusXM’s Debatable to discuss the new Hall Of Famers and announce the Cure’s first new album in 11 years. Their last studio album was 2008’s 4:13 Dream.

Smith’s choice to record a new album was mainly motivated by the artists he recruited for his annual Meltdown festival in London. This year’s event boasted a lineup of 60 eclectic acts with performances spread across ten days. “Primarily because of the Meltdown thing, seeing all these new bands inspired me to do something new,” Smith told hosts Mark Goodman and Alan Light. “We’re going in about six weeks time to finish up what will be our first album in more than a decade. It’s very exciting times for us all around.” Listen to a clip from the show below.

