Robert Smith’s Meltdown 2018 Lineup Features My Bloody Valentine, Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, The Libertines
The Cure’s Robert Smith is curating this year’s Meltdown festival in London, and its initial lineup is extremely solid. Among the headliners are My Bloody Valentine (who allegedly will have a new album out this year) and Nine Inch Nails (who supposedly will release the third installment in their EP trilogy this year). Also on deck: The Libertines, Deftones, the Notwist, Alcest, Mogwai, Manic Street Preachers, Kristin Hersh, MONO, the Psychedelic Furs, 65daysofstatic, the Anchoress, Kathryn Joseph, Placebo, and the Church.
According to a statement from Smith, the final lineup will feature 60 artists performing over 10 days. Here’s that statement:
Curating this 25th Meltdown festival is a dream come true, a fantastic experience… albeit getting 60 wonderful artists, including many of my all time favourites, to come together for 10 days in June is not without its challenges – as one of my predecessors noted, it is akin to figuring out a giant psychedelic puzzle… But as each invitee confirms, as each shimmering piece falls into place, I pinch myself – this is really happening… And the complete picture will undoubtedly be out of this world!
Meltdown runs from 6/15-24 at Southbank Centre. Get more info here.