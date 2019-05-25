Last night, Miley Cyrus joined Mark Ronson onstage at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough, England to perform their recent collab “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” Today, she headlined the festival herself, and she had a more few surprises in store.

During her set, Miley covered Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and brought Charli XCX out to perform “We Can’t Stop.” But the biggest surprise came when she announced that she has a new record coming out next week and debuted three new songs from it.

The new songs she performed are reportedly titled “Mother’s Daughter,” “Cattitude,” and “Dream.” It’s unclear if they’re from an EP or a whole new album, but either way, whatever it is, it’s apparently coming next week. Watch some footage from her performance below.

Miley singing her New Song pic.twitter.com/7uzVhqib7K — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyFontesCom) May 25, 2019