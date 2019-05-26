Chromatics released their gorgeous and cinematic double album Kill For Love back in 2012. They’ve been promising its follow-up, Dear Tommy, for years now. The band have been releasing one-off singles and they played their first show in five years earlier this month. Now, they have a new cover of Hole’s Celebrity Skin closing track “Petals.”

Chromatics’ cover is characteristically dark and melancholic. It appears on the soundtrack for Netflix’s The Perfection. Listen to Chromatics’ cover and Hole’s original below.