Chromatics – “Time Rider”

Fall came and went without Chromatics’ Dear Tommy — I guess Johnny Jewel changed his mind again — but we did get a few new tracks from the Los Angeles group in 2018, including “Black Walls,” “Blue Girl,” and “House Of Dolls.”
Today, the band is releasing a new song, “Time Rider,” and announcing a North American tour. Logic dictates that means Dear Tommy must be around the corner, but I’m not expecting anything! It’s the group’s first proper shows in five years, though. Their last live performance was when they showed up at the Roadhouse in Twin Peaks: The Return. Tickets for the tour go on sale on 2/22 at 10AM local time.
Check out the new song and all the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
04/30 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
05/02 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/04 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory, North Park
05/07 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/09 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
05/11 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/12 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/13 New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
05/15 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
05/17 Boston, MA @ Royale
05/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^
05/22 Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club
05/24 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
05/25 Montreal, QC @ SAT *
05/27 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
05/28 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
05/30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
05/31 Chicago, IL @ Park West
06/04 Calgary, AB @ The Palace
06/06 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater
06/07 Seattle, WA @ Showbox
06/08 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/11 San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine
* w/ Tess Roby
^ w/ Holy Ghost! DJ set
“Time Rider” is out now via Italians Do It Better. Revisit last year’s list of the 10 Best Chromatics Songs.