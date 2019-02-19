Chromatics – “Time Rider”

Fall came and went without Chromatics’ Dear Tommy — I guess Johnny Jewel changed his mind again — but we did get a few new tracks from the Los Angeles group in 2018, including “Black Walls,” “Blue Girl,” and “House Of Dolls.”

Today, the band is releasing a new song, “Time Rider,” and announcing a North American tour. Logic dictates that means Dear Tommy must be around the corner, but I’m not expecting anything! It’s the group’s first proper shows in five years, though. Their last live performance was when they showed up at the Roadhouse in Twin Peaks: The Return. Tickets for the tour go on sale on 2/22 at 10AM local time.

Check out the new song and all the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

04/30 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/02 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/04 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory, North Park

05/07 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/09 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

05/11 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/12 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/13 New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

05/15 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

05/17 Boston, MA @ Royale

05/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

05/22 Washington, DC @ The 9:30 Club

05/24 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/25 Montreal, QC @ SAT *

05/27 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

05/28 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

05/30 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/31 Chicago, IL @ Park West

06/04 Calgary, AB @ The Palace

06/06 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

06/07 Seattle, WA @ Showbox

06/08 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/11 San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

* w/ Tess Roby

^ w/ Holy Ghost! DJ set

“Time Rider” is out now via Italians Do It Better. Revisit last year’s list of the 10 Best Chromatics Songs.