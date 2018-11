Chromatics have been teasing Dear Tommy since 2014, and it’s supposed to come out this season. They’ve been amping up anticipation ahead of the much-anticipated release with a vinyl-only EP and some singles. Now, they share “House Of Dolls” from their new “Camera” (Deluxe) album. The tense track is centered around a robotic voice. It plays atop twinkling keys and rumbling bass: “Dreams, nightmares, parties, distortion, birth, death, in between.” Listen to it below.

“Camera” (Deluxe) is out now.