Chromatics – “Blue Girl” Video

Last month, Chromatics shared a new song, “Black Walls,” that served as our first substantial evidence that their long-delayed Dear Tommy might actually come out this year. Since that announcement, we got a Johnny Jewel instrumental album and a vinyl-only EP. Right now, Dear Tommy is pegged for a fall release — unless Jewel decides to change his mind again — and today we’re getting another brand-new track off it.

“Blue Girl” is the name of the song, and it’s another one that didn’t appear on the tracklist shared a few years back, which means it’s probably of newer vintage. “Blue girl/ Don’t hate the world/ Your friends will never understand/ What it’s like for us,” Ruth Radelet sings on it, a backwash of dreamy guitars and a hypnotic keyboard line glittering behind her.

The song comes attached to a visual, in characteristic Chromatics fashion, that’s a sharply realized neon smear of flickering guitar strings and rose petals slammed on drums and the persistent glare of a flashbulb makeup mirror. Most of the band members appear, their eyes looking like unnatural pools. Watch and listen below.