Tyler, The Creator Lands His First #1 Album, Beating DJ Khaled

Tyler, The Creator has scored his first Billboard #1 album with IGOR, beating out DJ Khaled’s star-studded Father Of Asahd. As The New York Times reports, IGOR had 165,000 equivalent album units to Khaled’s 136,000. Khaled actually edged out Tyler in streaming numbers (123.2 million versus 122.9), but Tyler made up for it in the number of copies sold (74,000 to 34,000).

Both albums’ physical numbers were helped by merchandise bundles — Tyler sold the full album alongside t-shirts, stickers, and political signage, while Khaled bundled his with an energy drink.

Tyler’s last album, Flower Boy, debuted and peaked at #2.

Elsewhere on the chart, the National’s new album I Am Easy To Find debuted this week at #5, right behind Billie Eilish’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and Khalid’s Free Spirit.