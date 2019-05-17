Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album Father Of Asahd Featuring Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle, SZA & More

DJ Khaled has been teasing Father Of Asahd for a while now. Last year, we heard “Top Off” featuring Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Future and “No Brainer” featuring Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, and Quavo. The man knows how to pack pop stars into a song! Tonight, he’s finally releasing the new album.

Father Of Asahd also features Post Malone, Travis Scott, J Balvin, Jeremih, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Jeezy, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Nas, Ceelo Green, John Legend, Big Sean, Buju Banton, 070 Shake, Mavado, Sizzla, SZA, Cardi B, and the late Nipsey Hussle. DJ Khaled is donating proceeds from the Nipsey-assisted “Higher” to Nipsey’s children.

DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd Tuck Khaled, is listed as an executive producer alongside Khaled and Allah. The album follows 2017’s Grateful. Stream Father Of Asahd below.

Khaled also released a music video for “Higher,” shot before Nipsey’s death.

Father Of Asahd is out now via We the Best/Epic.