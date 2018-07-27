DJ Khaled – “No Brainer” (Feat. Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, & Quavo) Video

DJ Khaled scored his first career #1 single last year by putting Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Chance The Rapper on the same pop-rap posse cut. A year after “I’m The One,” Khaled has assembled the same all-star lineup for a second go-round — or in Khaled’s chosen parlance, another one. Appropriately, it’s titled “No Brainer.”

So, is this the rare sequel that lives up to or even surpasses the original? I guess that depends on how you feel about “I’m The One.” I thought it was garbage, so the bar is low here, but “No Brainer” easily clears it. If our Song Of The Summer voting wasn’t closed, I’d even call this a contender for that title. Built around a vibrant little progression that reminds me of early Kanye updated for modern production trends, it makes the most of Bieber’s pipes and gives every artist (including the Biebs) a chance to fun venue to talk some shit. In particular it’s the kind of ebullient production Chance excels on.

The song arrives with a video by Collin Tilley featuring Khaled in a director’s chair, guiding his superstar collaborators through exploits on a movie set. It involves more than a little product placement. Check it out below.