Summer Cannibals – “Can’t Tell Me No” Video

Earlier this month, Summer Cannibals announced their latest album, Can’t Tell Me No, with the incisive lead single “False Anthem.” Today, the Portland band are unleashing another new song from it, “Can’t Tell Me No,” which finds Jessica Boudreaux repeating the title phrase and “I am not your bitch” under a nervy wire of guitars and a more overarching narrative of deception and defiance.

The song’s Jonah Ray-directed music video takes place at local arcade Quarterworld, where the band works under a dickish boss played by The Simpsons executive producer and writer Bill Oakley. They dance and perform around the many games, building up to a confrontation with the boss and a concert.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/13 Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma w/ Blushh

06/14 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern w/ Blushh

06/15 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom w/ Mudhoney

06/16 Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Lounge w/ Blushh

06/17 Redding, CA @ The Dip w/ Blushh w/ Blushh

06/18 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

06/19 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place w/ Blushh

06/20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite w/ Blushh

06/21 Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door w/ Blushh

06/22 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord w/ Blushh

07/05 Sisters, OR @ Suttle Lounge

07/12 Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

07/13 Carnation, WA @ Timber! Music Fest

08/08 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street

08/09 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

08/10 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean – Downstairs

08/11 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

08/12 Cincinnati, OH @ Motr Pub

08/13 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes – Locker Room

08/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project

08/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

08/16 Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

08/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Zone One – Elsewhere

08/18 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

08/21 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory

08/22 Nashville, TN @ The Basement

08/23 St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

08/24 Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge

08/27 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

08/28 Austin, TX @ Mohawk Indoors

08/29 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

08/31 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

09/21 Nelson, Canada @ Massif Music Festival

Can’t Tell Me No is out 6/28 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here or here.