Summer Cannibals – “Can’t Tell Me No” Video

Earlier this month, Summer Cannibals announced their latest album, Can’t Tell Me No, with the incisive lead single “False Anthem.” Today, the Portland band are unleashing another new song from it, “Can’t Tell Me No,” which finds Jessica Boudreaux repeating the title phrase and “I am not your bitch” under a nervy wire of guitars and a more overarching narrative of deception and defiance.
The song’s Jonah Ray-directed music video takes place at local arcade Quarterworld, where the band works under a dickish boss played by The Simpsons executive producer and writer Bill Oakley. They dance and perform around the many games, building up to a confrontation with the boss and a concert.
Watch and listen below.
TOUR DATES:
06/13 Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma w/ Blushh
06/14 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern w/ Blushh
06/15 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom w/ Mudhoney
06/16 Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Lounge w/ Blushh
06/17 Redding, CA @ The Dip w/ Blushh w/ Blushh
06/18 Reno, NV @ Holland Project
06/19 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place w/ Blushh
06/20 Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite w/ Blushh
06/21 Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door w/ Blushh
06/22 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord w/ Blushh
07/05 Sisters, OR @ Suttle Lounge
07/12 Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown
07/13 Carnation, WA @ Timber! Music Fest
08/08 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street
08/09 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
08/10 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean – Downstairs
08/11 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
08/12 Cincinnati, OH @ Motr Pub
08/13 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes – Locker Room
08/14 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project
08/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
08/16 Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
08/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Zone One – Elsewhere
08/18 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
08/21 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory
08/22 Nashville, TN @ The Basement
08/23 St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
08/24 Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge
08/27 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
08/28 Austin, TX @ Mohawk Indoors
08/29 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
08/31 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
09/21 Nelson, Canada @ Massif Music Festival
Can’t Tell Me No is out 6/28 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here or here.