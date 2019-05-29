About ten years ago, Lisa Loeb performed a cover of Bright Eyes‘ “First Day of My Life” at her friend’s wedding. She recorded it a year later for their anniversary, but has only now shared the studio-recorded cover with the world. Back in April, Loeb released a new version of her breakthrough 1994 smash hit “Stay (I Missed You).”

Loeb spoke to Rolling Stone about her connection to “First Day Of My Life” and to Bright Eyes. “I love hearing a song that connects with so many people and is able to get a message across in a unique way,” Loeb says. “A great love song is something I’m always striving to write, and learning someone else’s song is sometimes the first step to doing so.”

She also teased a new album, scheduled to be released later this year. Listen to Lisa Loeb’s cover of “First Day Of My Life” below.