Phantogram – “Into Happiness”

New Phantogram music has been scarce lately. Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel shared one new song alongside a Sparklehorse cover last year to benefit the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, but in the past three years that’s been it. The New York duo had accepted the Public Awareness Award at the AFSP’s annual Lifesavers Gala for their work in raising mental health awareness after Barthel’s sister died by suicide. Their last album, 2016’s Three, was largely inspired by that loss.

Today the band is back with a single called “Into Happiness.” Phantogram announced their return yesterday on Facebook, stating that, “It’s been a long path, coming out of the darkness and into the light.” The new song is much brighter, yet still features some of the more legibly Phantogram motifs like warbling atmosphere and layers of synth work. It truly does feel like the start of something new, even as it embraces the some of those same themes that dominated Three. This is the most clear in the chorus, as Barthel sings, “Fall into happiness/ Wish you could be here/ No more loneliness/ Let’s make it perfect.”

Check out “Into Happiness” below.

TOUR DATES:

06/02 – Camden, NJ @ Radio 104.5 12th Birthday Celebration

07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Alt 98.7 Summer Camp

08/16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort*

08/17 – Ogden, UT @ Twilight Concert Series*

08/18 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

08/20 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre*

08/22 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s*

08/23 – Kansas City, MO @ KC Live!*

08/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

08/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*

08/28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!*

08/29 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore*

08/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel*

08/31 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

09/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues*

09/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/06 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem*

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*

09/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company*

09/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall*

09/13 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory*

09/14 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s*

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

09/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

09/20-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

* with Bob Moses

“Into Happiness” is out now on Republic Records.