Bradford Cox Walks Gucci Runway Show

Deerhunter frontman Bradford Cox wears a lot of hats: indie-rocker, actor, dog owner, Billy Corgan nemesis, curmudgeon, a lot of actual hats. And now, he’s added a new one to his collection: fashion model.
Cox made his runway debut at Gucci’s annual cruise showcase on Tuesday night, which was held at the Capitoline Museums in Rome this year. And he wasn’t the only musician around: Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks performed at the afterparty, playing hits like “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and “Landslide” together.
Check out Cox’s outfit and watch Styles and Nicks’ team-up below.
