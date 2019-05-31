Cardi B – “Press”

Since “Bodak Yellow” blew up, it seems like Cardi B has been all over the place. She’s racked up a ton of features, most recently spitting a fiery verse on DJ Khaled’s “Wish Wish,” which also featured 21 Savage. She had one of the best performances at the Grammys this year, and became the first female solo artist to score Best Rap Album with her 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy. To make a long story short: she’s on fire. And there’s apparently no slowing her down because she just dropped “Press,” her first solo single since last fall’s hit “Money.”

Cardi previewed the track on Instagram way back in December, and from the short clip, it’s pretty obvious this one’s another banger. “Press, press, press, press, press/ Cardi don’t need more press,” she lip syncs in the studio. Well, here I am, giving her more press. Sorry, Cardi.

View this post on Instagram CARDI DONT NEED MORE PRESS …..BUTE little @fashionnova dress🌸 A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on Dec 18, 2018 at 9:02pm PST

Listen to “Press” below.

“Press” is out now.