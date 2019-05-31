Stream Miley Cyrus’ New She Is Coming EP

Remember when we thought Miley Cyrus was officially returning to her country roots with the release of her last album, Younger Now? Well, the joke is on us because Ms. Cyrus is ushering in yet another aesthetic and artistic change. She just dropped She Is Coming, a five-song EP which seems to find Miley getting back to some of hip-hop and trap-infused pop that she got in trouble for not too long ago. Interesting choice.

Nonetheless, she stacked some big name producers and collaborators for this project, including Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Mike Will, and RZA. The EP also features Ghostface Killah, RuPaul, and Swae Lee.

Last Sunday, Miley performed three of the songs in the headline slot at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. This included the objectively bad “Cattitude” — which provides some interesting context to the EP’s title. Miley also completely riled up Nicki Minaj’s fanbase, because in “Cattitude” she raps “Sorry Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.” She later attempted to clarify the lyric, saying “They’re both queens.” Allow me to apologize in advance, but if I had to watch this, you all have to watch it too.

Miley Cyrus – Cattitude (New Song 2019) 🎶 pic.twitter.com/bXCYjEx5MF — Portal Miley (@PortalBRMiley) May 26, 2019

Stream She Is Coming below.