Whitney – “FTA” Video

Whitney season approaching? The tasteful Chicago “country soul” band has a bunch of shows lined up for the second half of 2019, starting with a hometown gig a Pitchfork Music Festival in July. And today they’ve shared a truly lovely new song called “FTA.” (For what it’s worth, when it initially hit YouTube, it was called “View From A Hill.”)

“FTA” arrives with impressionistic documentary footage by Josiah Marshall comprising nature scenes and the band in the studio. The images are a good complement to music that amounts to two and a half minutes of rootsy chamber-pop bliss. It’s mostly instrumental until a falsetto vocal comes in near the end. Basically they’ve given us the sound of a sunrise — presumably over a new era of Whitney — and man, it’s just insanely beautiful.

UPDATE: As Reddit’s indieheads community points out, “FTA” is a reworked version of the closing track from a new Whitney album. The band themselves announced it on Instagram, writing: “Of course you should consume the new tracks however you want but full disclosure… FTA is reworking of the last track on our new album. Lead single coming later this week ❤️.” So that settles that — Whitney season is indeed approaching.

Until then, watch the “FTA” video below.