Jillionaire Quits Major Lazer, Replaced By Ape Drums

Major Lazer took the stage at Governors Ball over the weekend. My coworker Julia Gray tells me it was a wonderful experience. Meanwhile my corporate siblings at Billboard tell me it was the group’s debut performance with a new lineup.

Jillionaire, aka Trinidadian DJ-produdcer Christopher Leacock, has exited the dancehall-inflected EDM group. His replacement is Ape Drums, aka Texas native Eric Alberto-Lopez, who also specializes in futuristic dancehall jams. Major Lazer contributed production on Ape Drums’ 2016 single “The Way We Do This.” He made his first appearance onstage as a member of the group at Gov Ball this past Saturday.

Diplo founded Major Lazer with longtime production partner Switch in 2008. After the group’s 2009 debut, Switch departed in 2011, replaced by Jillionaire and Walshy Fire of Jamaica. That version of Major Lazer released two crossover-minded albums, 2013’s Free The Universe and 2015’s Peace Is The Mission, as well as a handful of EPs and singles including 2016 hit “Cold Water” with Justin Bieber and MØ.

Last month Major Lazer released a teaser video announcing a new era. That new era includes not just a new lineup but a new album tipped for release this summer. They recently shared the project’s lead single, the Skip Marley collab “You Can’t Take It From Me.” Hear it below, where you can also check out the teaser and a photo from Gov Ball below.

Feels good to be back. We are grateful for your presence @govballnyc pic.twitter.com/HoI5aeZx1D — MAJOR LAZER (@MAJORLAZER) June 2, 2019