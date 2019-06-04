Team Dresch Share “Your Hands My Pockets,” First New Song In 19 Years

The ’90s punk greats Team Dresch were a queer, feminist touring rock band during an time when it must’ve been very difficult to be a queer, feminist touring rock band. (I’m sure it’s not easy now, either, but open discrimination was a problem even in underground circles in the ’90s.) They also make a whole lot of charged-up, fiery, life-affirming music. And now they’re making more. Team Dresch stopped playing live in 1998 and released their last split single in 2000. They reunited to headline Portland’s Homo-A-Go-Go festival in 2004, and they’ve played occasional reunion shows in the years since. Earlier this year, they reissued all their old albums. And today, they’ve come out with “Your Hands My Pockets,” their first new song in 19 years.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the new track comes just as Team Dresch announce a new slate of tour dates. They’ll play up and down the East and West Coasts of the US this summer. And “Your Hands My Pockets” makes a compelling case that these shows will be something special. It’s a big, fast, spirited song, and it’s got none of the I-guess-we’re-doing-this-now inertia that often accompanies reunion songs. “Your Hands My Pockets” is a howling love song, and it charges forward like absolutely nothing has changed in the past 19 years. Below, listen to the new song and check out Team Dresch’s forthcoming tour dates.

<a href="http://teamdresch.bandcamp.com/track/your-hands-my-pockets" target="_blank">Your Hands My Pockets by Team Dresch</a>

TOUR DATES:

6/07 – Seattle WA @ Clock-Out Lounge

6/14-15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

6/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

6/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

9/29 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/01 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

10/02 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

10/03 – Philly, PA @ Union Transfer w/ Screaming Females

10/04 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

10/05 – Easthampton, MA @ Flywheel

10/07 – Durham, NC @ Motorco