Kool Keith – “Turn The Levels”

Underground rap legend Kool Keith is returning next month with the new album KEITH, his first since last year’s Dr. Octagon reunion Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation and the first under his own name since 2016’s Feature Magnetic. The Beatnuts’ Psycho Les produced all 14 tracks, and he also guests on the LP alongside Paul Wall, Jeru The Damaja, and B-Real.

We’ve already heard KEITH’s B-Real-featuring lead single, “Zero Fux.” Today, Keith is sharing a remix of “Zero Fux” from Nottz with a new verse from Joell Ortiz. And he’s also sharing another new song from the album, “Turn The Levels,” which he describes as “sensational; with a steroided chorus it’s another smash on the turntables and a must add to the playlist. An up and coming rapper’s dream song only I can do!” Listen below.

KEITH is out 7/12 via Mello Music Group.