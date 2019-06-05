Earlier this year, Bikini Kill got back together and announced their first shows in 22 years. By all accounts, those reunion shows have been great experiences. It’s not easy to stage a nostalgia trip that still feels fresh and vital and important, but that’s been the Bikini Kill reunion so far. The videos and the reports from the recent live shows have been absolute blessings. And last night, the feel-good story of the band’s reunion got even better, as Bikini Kill shared the stage with another punk rock legend.

Back when Bikini Kill were first together, Joan Jett was one of the few established rock stars that fully and completely embraced the band. They worked together a few times. Jett produced Bikini Kill’s 1993 7″ “New Radio” b/w “Rebel Girl,” and Bikini Kill co-leader Kathleen Hanna co-wrote some of the songs on Jett’s 1994 album Pure And Simple. They’ve shared stages together a few times, too. But it still must’ve been a pretty amazing surprise to be at last night’s Bikini Kill show and to realize that holy shit, Joan Jett was onstage.

Last night, Bikini Kill played Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre. And toward the end of the show, Jett came onstage, playing guitar and adding backup vocals to the anthemic jam “Rebel Girl.” (Jett also sang and played guitar on the old 7″ version of the song.) Jett and Hanna seemed absolutely delighted to be playing together, and the crowd went off. Check out some fan-made videos below.

Bikini Kill’s tour will continue with another Kings Theatre show tonight, a 6/10 show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, and a set at Chicago’s Riot Fest in September.