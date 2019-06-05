Bas – “Fried Rice” (Feat. J.I.D)

Last year, the young Atlanta speed-rapper J.I.D, maybe the most exciting artist on J. Cole’s Dreamville label, released his DiCaprio 2 mixtape. It was great. Earlier this year, J.I.D participated in the all-star sessions for Cole’s mysterious Revenge Of The Dreamers III project. We’re just now starting to hear some of the music that presumably came from those sessions. Last week, Cole showed up on “The London,” a collaboration with Young Thug and Travis Scott. And today, J.I.D is on a new song from his Dreamville labelmate Bas.

Bas, who comes from Queens and who has been working with J. Cole since 2013, just dropped the new single “Fried Rice.” It’s a rich, thoughtful, virtuosically realized rap song, one that looks inward while still displaying ferocious rapping skill. The song features both Bas and J.I.D going in over a pretty and hazy beat from producer K Quick. (TDE in-house guy MixedByAli engineered the track.) It’s a pretty great rap song, and you can hear it below, via 2 Dope Boyz.

Fried Rice is set to appear on the deluxe version of Bas’ 2018 album Milky Way, and it’s on the streaming services now. Maybe it’ll also be on Revenge Of The Dreamers III.