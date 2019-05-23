Last year, Young Thug released his On The Rvn EP and his Slime Language compilation, plus a few collaborations and features. He performed at the Grammys this year with Camila Cabello and was recently featured on 2 Chainz’s new album. Today, he shares his first new song of 2019.

Young Thug enlisted Travis Scott and J. Cole for “The London.” Scott handles the hypnotic chorus and J. Cole makes a reference to the 2002 rom-com farce flick Juwanna Mann. Young Thug, who apparently is not going by “SEX,” comes in with his classic Autotuned falsetto. The single is produced by the OVO-affiliated T-Minus.

According to a press release, a new Young Thug project called “GØŁDMØÜFDÖG” is “coming soon.” The release included a link to a countdown clock, which will reach zero in July. Listen to “The London” below.

“GØŁDMØÜFDÖG” is out this July. Probably.