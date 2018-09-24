Stream Young Thug’s On The Rvn EP

If you’re wondering where Young Thug gets off giving his new EP basically the same name as Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s co-headlining tour: Bey and Jay may have made a fortune playacting the fugitive lifestyle, but Young Thug has been out here actually on the run in recent months.

The Atlanta rap iconoclast was arrested two weeks ago on five felony drug charges following an August arrest on a felony gun charge, at Dave & Buster’s of all places, during the release party for his recent compilation project Slime Language. Between those two bookings, on 9/9, Thugger started promoting On The Run, a new album he said would be out “in 2 days.” Wrong on both counts: He didn’t meet that 9/11 deadline, and On The Rvn actually turns out to be a six-track EP, not a full-length album. However, as of midnight ET the project has been set free.

As previously teased, On The Rvn features guest appearances from 6LACK, Jaden Smith, and Sir Elton John. The Elton collab, now titled “High,” is the recently leaked track built around a “Rocket Man” sample. It’s On The Rvn’s closing track, and it remains glorious in its final form. Enjoy that one and the rest of the EP below.

On The Rvn is out now on 300/Atlantic.