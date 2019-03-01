Stream 2 Chainz’s New Album Rap Or Go To The League Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, & More

2 Chainz first announced his new album Rap Or Go To The League, the follow-up to 2017’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, over a year ago. He did it in grand 2 Chainz fashion, by riding around in a giant blimp with the album title painted on it. Since then, he proposed to and married his longtime girlfriend and released his second EP of 2018. And now, Rap Or Go To The League is finally here.

Rap Or Go To The League was A&R’d by LeBron James. It features Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, E-40, Ty Dolla $ign, and more and production from hitmakers like Pharrell, Mike Dean, and Mustard. As my colleague Tom Breihan points out, it features a “My Favorite Things” sample, but not on the song with Ariana Grande, whose own “My Favorite Things”-sampling song “7 Rings” maybe borrowed from 2 Chainz and now has a remix with 2 Chainz.

According to a press release, Rap Or Go To The League “challenges the notion that the only way out of the inner city is either to become a rapper or a ball player” and “flips that trope on its head, celebrating black excellence and focusing on the power of education and entrepreneurship.” Last night, 2 Chainz performed album opener “Forgiven” on The Tonight Show along with Marsha Ambrosius, a live choir and string section, and some fog. Watch that and stream the entirety of Rap Or Go To The League below.