Ariana Grande – “7 Rings (Remix)” (Feat. 2 Chainz)

Ariana Grande’s new single “7 Rings” has only been in the world for two weeks, but it’s been an eventful two weeks. The Rodgers and Hammerstein-interpolating conspicuous-consumption anthem has already become the #1 song in the country, Grande’s second single to reach that pinnacle. It has also inspired a spectacularly botched palm tattoo; Grande’s hand first said “small charcoal grill,” and now it says “Japanese BBQ finger.” And then there was the whole thing with Princess Nokia.

Right after “7 Rings” came out, the New York rapper Princess Nokia, in a since-deleted video that she posted to Twitter, angrily accused Grande of stealing her 2016 song “Mine,” both the flow and the subject matter. But other people heard other things in Grande’s quasi-rap flow, including the flow and subject matter from 2 Chainz’ 2011 single “Spend It.” And now Grande has gotten 2 Chainz to rap on a “7 Rings” remix. The circle is complete.

2 Chainz doesn’t say anything revelatory on the “7 Rings” remix, though I do like this line: “See, you didn’t expect this, you think like a robot / I put bands in your face like Botox.” Here’s the remix:

And speaking of 2 Chainz, he will appear in a Super Bowl commercial for an app called Expensify. Here it is:

And this has also resulted in a new song, “Expensify This,” and a truly ridiculous new music video from 2 Chainz. Observe: