Ariana Grande has been riding a high since her break-up with former fiancee Pete Davidson. She found gratitude on “Thank U, Next” and new love on “Imagine.” With her new single, “7 Rings,” Grande celebrates female friendship with retail therapy. It bops like a modern day, trap remix of “My Favorite Things” and comes with a Barbie-pink music video featuring Ariana living luxuriously and hanging with her girls.

Last month, Grande gave Billboard the backstory on this song:

Me and my friends went to Tiffany’s together, just because we needed some retail therapy. You know how when you’re waiting at Tiffany’s they give you lots of champagne? They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring.” She flashes a diamond ring on her right hand; Monét and Parx are wearing them as well. “That’s why we have these, and that’s where the song idea came from.

It’s kind of sweet that Grande assumes we, too, drink free champagne at Tiffany’s.

Just five months after releasing the rose-tinted Sweetener — complete with a song called “Pete Davidson” — Grande is gearing up to share a triumphant break-up album. Listen to “7 Rings” below.