Young Thug Says That His Name Is “SEX” Now

It only rarely works out when rappers attempt to change their names mid-career. Young Thug, a truly exciting rapper saddled with a truly generic name, once tried to change his name to Jeffery, even releasing a (very good) album called No, My Name Is JEFFERY. But nobody calls him Jeffery, and now he’s attempting to rename himself once again. As Pitchfork points out, Thug posted a couple of tweets overnight announcing that his name is SEX now. Observe:

I’m changing my name to SEX…. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018

For now on call me SEX!!! — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018

Maybe the strangest thing about this particular rebranding attempt is that Thug once said that he’s “not into sex like that.”