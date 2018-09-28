T.I. – “The Weekend” (Feat. Young Thug)

Back in 2014, when world-conquering trap star T.I. was entering his veteran phase and visionary freak Young Thug was the most exciting force in rap, the two Atlanta natives teamed up for one of the best songs of their respective careers, “About The Money.” Rather than clashing, their respective energies brought out the best in each other, T.I. nudging Thug’s livewire eccentricity into one of its more radio-friendly forms even as Thug and his favored producer London On Da Track tugged T.I.’s even-keeled drawl into pinched-nose sassiness on the chorus. Their performance of the song with the Roots on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is one of my favorite late-night TV performances of all time. The goodwill is strong with this pairing.

So man, it really sucks that their new song together is so bad. “The Weekend” — from T.I.’s long-delayed album The Dime Trap, out next week — boasts none of that contagious “About The Money” energy. It’s a warmed-over luxury pop-rap track about partying that plays to neither rapper’s strengths and will anesthetize you on impact. I will say this for the song: It’s built for endless circulation on hip-hop radio, in the manner of Meek Mill/Chris Brown collabs. Neither T.I. nor Thugger is above that kind of stooping, but was it too much to hope that getting them back together would result in another lightning strike?

Anyway, you can miss me with it. listen below.

The Dime Trap also features Anderson .Paak, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, YFN Lucci, Victoria Monét, WATCH THE DUCK, and Sam Hook. Here’s the full tracklist:

01 “Seasons” (Feat. Sam Hook)

02 “Laugh At Em

03 “Big Ol Drip (feat. WATCH THE DUCK)

04 “Wraith (Feat. Yo Gotti)

05 “The Weekend (Feat. Young Thug)

06 “The Amazing Mr. Fuck Up” (Feat. Victoria Monét)

07 “At Least I Know (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

08 “What Can I Say”

09 “Jefe (Feat. Meek Mill)

10 “More & More” (Feat. Jeezy)

11 “Pray For Me” (Feat. YFN Lucci)

12 “Looking Back”

13 “Light Day”

14 “You” (Feat. Teyana Taylor)

15 “Be There” (Feat. London Jae)

The Dime Trap is out 10/5 on Grand Hustle/Epic.