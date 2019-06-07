MUNA – “Number One Fan” Video

LA-based trio MUNA have accomplished a lot since 2015, when we named them a Band To Watch. For starters, the gloom-pop band have opened for Harry Styles, advocated for Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota, and released a Bleachers cover. In 2017, MUNA shared their debut album, About U, which proved we were definitely on to something. Today, the trio is announcing their sophomore album, Saves The World, and sharing lead single “Number One Fan” along with a video.

MUNA are experts in the art of crafting hooks, and this track is no different. The song is catchy as all hell. Ripping synths with an ’80s like disco sensibility are given a freshness with a airy snare on the downbeat. An electrifying guitar solo in the bridge slows down the synth work before diving right back into the groove.

The video feels like what might’ve happened if David Lynch had let Lady Gaga direct an episode of Twin Peaks. It was actually directed by Isaac Schneider, and depicts lead singer Katie Gavin being followed by what looks like her twin. The twin wants to do everything that Gavin is doing, copying her move for move. She stalks her on a night out, creepily following her to an arcade. Gavin is chased all the way back to her house, and somehow they end up dancing together.

Here’s the band with more details on the song’s meaning:

“Number One Fan” is the first release from an album that we truly cannot wait to share with our fans. It is a song about recognizing the negative voices in your head and learning to speak back to them. It’s a joyful and surprising experience to recognize that, just as we can all be our own biggest haters, we can also decide to be our own biggest fans. We can choose to believe in ourselves, to take notice of all the little admirable things we do, to applaud every inch of progress and comfort ourselves through every pitfall. It’s an incredibly liberating process, learning to love ourselves this way. In this culture, we are almost taught to look to other people to fill up some void in ourselves. What happens when we accept that we are already whole? We become our own icons. We become unstoppable and un-buyable. We save the world. No, just kidding, sorry we got caught up in the moment. (But maybe!)

Watch the video for “Number One Fan” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Grow”

02 “Number One Fan”

03 “Stayaway”

04 “Who”

05 “Navy Blue”

06 “Never”

07 “Pink Light”

08 “Taken”

09 “Hands Off”

10 “Good News (Ya-Ya Song)”

11 “Memento”

12 “It’s Gonna Be Okay, Baby”

Saves The World is out 9/6 on RCA Records. Pre-order it here.