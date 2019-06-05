Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Lil Wayne Tour

A month ago Blink-182 and Lil Wayne made the surprising announcement that they’re heading out on a co-headlining tour this summer. They christened the announcement with an egregious mashup of Wayne’s Carter III hit “A Milli” and “What’s My Age Again?” from Blink’s pop-punk blockbuster Enema Of The State. The latter album turned 20 years old last weekend — maybe you read about it at stereogum dot com — and today the band announced they’ll be commemorating that anniversary by performing Enema in full from start to finish on the Lil Wayne tour.

So that’s fun, and it raises the question: Will Lil Wayne be performing one of his classic albums, too? Or preferably one of his classic mixtapes? It would certainly be preferable to the time I saw him in 2007 during his “Where the fuck is my guitar?” phase. I assume going on tour with a rock band is going to bring that phase back in a big way. Also, I assume Tom Delonge isn’t rejoining Blink for this tour, but given that Wayne has often described himself as a Martian, maybe there’s a chance?

One other thing: The press release announcing Blink’s Enema plans continues, “The tour will also feature special guests Lil Wayne and Neck Deep.” So has Wayne been downgraded from a co-headliner to a “special guest” alongside the allegedly problematic opening act? We’ve reached out to Live Nation to inquire.