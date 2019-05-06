Lil Wayne and Blink-182 are going on a co-headlining North American tour together. What a world!

The two acts just announced their tour today, which kicks off at the end of June in Columbus, OH and heads around the country this summer, wrapping up back in Ohio (in Cincinnati) in September.

To celebrate their tour announcement, they got together to record a mash-up of “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli.” (Girl Talk wishes! Just kidding — he already sorta did this.)

Check that out below. All of the dates can be seen here — tickets go on sale this Friday (5/10) at 12PM local time.