Two years ago, the former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher released As You Were, his first-ever solo album. Since then, Gallagher has been in the news mostly for his regular extra-musical hijinks: Making up with his brother Noel, immediately falling out again with his brother Noel, making fun of Radiohead on Twitter, that kind of thing. But now it looks like Gallagher is getting back to the business of making music.

Lately, Liam Gallagher has been teasing a new solo album called Why Me? Why Not and a new single called “Shockwave.” Tomorrow, he’s due to release “Shockwave.” Last night, Gallagher played an intimate solo show at London’s Round Chapel. The setlist for last night’s show was a mixed bag: A few songs from As You Were, one from his post-Oasis band Beady Eye, and a generous helping of Oasis classics: “Champagne Supernova,” “Cigarettes & Alcohol,” “Some Might Say,” “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star.” He even sang a couple of Oasis songs, “Columbia” and “Lyla,” that he’s never done solo before. And somewhere in there, without any introduction, he sang “Shockwave” in public for the first time.

On first listen, “Shockwave” is a pretty standard rocker with inkblot-test lyrics and big riffs. But it still has some of the swagger that Liam brought to Oasis in the first place. And honestly, a phone-recorded live video might be the best way to experience it for the first time; Gallagher’s confidence comes through more clearly when you can actually see him singing. Below, check out a fan-recorded video.

“Shockwave,” apparently the title track from Gallagher’s upcoming album, is out 6/7.

UPDATE: Here’s the official single…