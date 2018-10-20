Liam Gallagher Live Tweets Listening To Radiohead: “How The Fuck Did These Teds Get Big”

CREDIT: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Last night, Liam Gallagher listened to Radiohead. He wasn’t a fan. The former Oasis singer has talked shit about Radiohead before — “Them writing a song about a fucking tree? Give me a fucking break!” — and last night, he went on a lengthy, late-night, nigh-incomprehensible tweetstorm about the band. “The rapping in the middle of the bends taking the piss,” he wrote. “How the fuck did these teds get big.”

Shitting on Radiohead might actually be the one the Gallagher brothers can agree on. Is a mutual disdain for Radiohead enough to base an Oasis reunion on?

Tags: Liam Gallagher, Radiohead