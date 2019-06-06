G&D – “Where I’m From”

Georgia Anne Muldrow is hip-hop soul musician from LA. For more than a decade, she’s been recording for labels such as Stones Throw, Brainfeeder, and her own SomeOthaShip Connect. She caught our attention last year with her “Overload” single. Dudley Perkins, a rapper also on Stones Throw, has been Muldrow’s partner for 13 years. The pair have three children together, and now they’ve also conceived a collaborative project called G&D.

The duo’s debut album Black Love & War is about the unity of the black family as is largely produced by Muldrow. Its lead single “Where I’m From” is definitely worth checking out. This one’s a bit more acoustic compared to “Overload,” and has a smoldering, earthy feel. While giving Muldrow’s full-bodied vocals a place to shine, it still features some of those digital top-line trills that serve as a reminder of the track’s modernity. Along with Perkins’ relaxed yet rhythmic verses, a transportive atmospheric synth pad swirls horizontally. A simple drum beat maintains throughout as Muldrow’s gospel ad libs soar.

Check out “Where I’m From” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “English Breakfast”

02 “Where I’m From”

03 “Peace Peace”

04 “That’s How We Do It”

05 “The Power Of Your Brain”

06 “The Battle”

07 “Slave Revolt Soundtrack”

08 “Protect Yourself”

09 “Sunshine”

10 “187”

11 “Again” (Feat. Latoiya Williams)

12 “Jacob’s Ladder”

13 “P.A.L.”

14 “Smile” (Feat. Aloe Blacc, Latoiya Williams, & Ms. Dezy)

15 “Fruitful” (Feat. Sean Biggs)

16 “Big Mel”

Black Love & War is out 8/9 on SomeOthaShip Connect/eOne Music.