This Fall, Natasha Khan will release Lost Girls, her fifth studio album as Bat For Lashes. It’ll be her first new material since her last full-length, 2016’s The Bride. As promised today we hear the lead single, the gleaming synth-pop ballad “Kids In The Dark.”

The forthcoming album pays homage to Los Angeles, where the album was recorded, and growing up in the ’80s. “If her last album, The Bride, was melancholy and mournful, a tone poem of loss and regret, Lost Girls is her mischievous younger sister, widescreen in scope and bursting with Technicolour intensity,” the press release reads. “It’s an album for driving in the dark; holding hands at sunset; jumping off bridges with vampires; riding your bike across the moon.”

Listen to “Kids In The Dark” below.

TRACK LIST

01 “Kids In The Dark”

02 “The Hunger”

03 “Feel For You”

04 “Desert Man”

05 “Jasmine”

06 “Vampires”

07 “So Good”

08 “Safe Tonight”

09 “Peach Sky”

10 “Mountains”

Lost Girls is out 9/6 via AWAL Recordings. Pre-order it here.

Bat For Lashes’ sophomore album, Two Suns, turned 10 earlier this year. Revisit our anniversary essay.