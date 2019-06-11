Black Belt Eagle Scout – “At The Party”

Katherine Paul’s first Black Belt Eagle Scout album, 2017’s Mother Of My Children, was re-released by Saddle Creek last summer. Since then, we named her one of the best new bands to emerge from last year and she put out a one-off 7″, which featured “Loss & Relax.”
Today, she’s announcing its full-length follow-up, which is called At The Party With My Brown Friends, and sharing its lead single and quasi-title track, “At The Party.” It’s a persistent swirl, gauzy atmospherics and gliding guitars leading to Paul’s central refrain: “We will always sing.”
“Within my conscious self, there is always a sense of questioning the legitimacy of the world when you grow up on an Indian reservation,” Paul said in a statement. “We are all at the party (the world), trying to navigate ourselves within a good or bad situation. I happen to be at the party with my brown friends- Indigenous, Black, POC who always have my back while we walk throughout this event called life.”
Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “At The Party”
02 “My Heart Dreams”
03 “Going To The Beach With Haley”
04 “Real Lovin”
05 “Run It To Ya”
06 “I Said I Wouldn’t Write This Song”
07 “Scorpio Moon”
08 “Half Colored Hair”
09 “You’re Me And I’m You”
TOUR DATES:
06/20-21 Calgary, AB @ Sled Island
07/11 Abbotsford, BC @ Jam In Jubilee
07/26 Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/01-04 Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
08/25 Port Townsend, WA @ Thing
10/30 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/01 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
11/02 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
11/03 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/05 Memphis, TN @ The Hi-Tone
11/30 Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit
12/01 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
12/03 Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
12/04 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
12/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/07 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
At The Party With My Brown Friends is out 8/30 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.