Black Belt Eagle Scout – “At The Party”

Katherine Paul’s first Black Belt Eagle Scout album, 2017’s Mother Of My Children, was re-released by Saddle Creek last summer. Since then, we named her one of the best new bands to emerge from last year and she put out a one-off 7″, which featured “Loss & Relax.”

Today, she’s announcing its full-length follow-up, which is called At The Party With My Brown Friends, and sharing its lead single and quasi-title track, “At The Party.” It’s a persistent swirl, gauzy atmospherics and gliding guitars leading to Paul’s central refrain: “We will always sing.”

“Within my conscious self, there is always a sense of questioning the legitimacy of the world when you grow up on an Indian reservation,” Paul said in a statement. “We are all at the party (the world), trying to navigate ourselves within a good or bad situation. I happen to be at the party with my brown friends- Indigenous, Black, POC who always have my back while we walk throughout this event called life.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “At The Party”

02 “My Heart Dreams”

03 “Going To The Beach With Haley”

04 “Real Lovin”

05 “Run It To Ya”

06 “I Said I Wouldn’t Write This Song”

07 “Scorpio Moon”

08 “Half Colored Hair”

09 “You’re Me And I’m You”

TOUR DATES:

06/20-21 Calgary, AB @ Sled Island

07/11 Abbotsford, BC @ Jam In Jubilee

07/26 Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/01-04 Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/25 Port Townsend, WA @ Thing

10/30 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/01 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/02 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/03 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/05 Memphis, TN @ The Hi-Tone

11/30 Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

12/01 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/03 Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

12/04 Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

12/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/07 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

At The Party With My Brown Friends is out 8/30 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.