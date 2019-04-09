Black Belt Eagle Scout – “Loss & Relax” Video

Last year, Black Belt Eagle Scout’s debut album, Mother Of My Children, was re-released by Saddle Creek Records. The album originally came out in 2017, though, which means that it makes sense that Katherine Paul would have some new songs all ready to go. Later this month, she’ll put out two of them on a 7″: “Loss & Relax” and “Half Colored Hair.”

Today, Paul is sharing the former, a leftover from Mother Of My Children that continued to evolve in live form until you get what you hear below. “Loss & Relax” gently glides along with confidence, a pointed memory that Paul expands into gorgeous reverie. Here’s what she had to say about the track:

As I was writing the guitar line, I kept seeing the water of the Salish Sea and the local ferries drifting people in and out of place. Ferries are such a beautiful part of my childhood and served as a major form of transportation. Thinking about my home and how canoes have turned into ferries is a sad, but also beautiful thought. Nowadays with Canoe Journeys, canoes are alongside ferries, roaming our waters to lands, sharing customs and culture. That is what I think about now when I listen to the fully recorded version of the song. I see a strong and fierce community of my people continuing to thrive in whatever comes our way. That is how I feel about myself, a survivor and thriver of this land, a water protector, a womxn, the future.

The song comes along with a music video, directed by Angel Two Bulls, that finds Paul walking the lands of Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and Samish Indian Nation. Watch and listen below.

The “Loss & Relax” b/w “Half Colored Hair” is out 4/26 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.