Purple Mountains – “Darkness And Cold” Video

Next month, David Berman is releasing his much-anticipated first new album in 11 years under the name Purple Mountains. Last month, we heard its lead single “All My Happiness Is Gone” (which topped our best songs list) and last week a revealing interview with Berman was published that showed what Berman’s been up to since he dissolved Silver Jews a decade ago.

Today, Berman’s sharing another song off Purple Mountains. This one has another bummer of a title, “Darkness And Cold,” and despite its rootsy leanings still favors the bleak: “Light of my life is going out tonight/ So don’t look too depressed,” Berman sings on it. “The light of my life is going out tonight/ In a pink champagne Corvette.” The song comes attached to a music video featuring Berman haunting a house and singing like a ghost.

Watch and listen below.

Purple Mountains is out 7/12 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.