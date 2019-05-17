Purple Mountains – “All My Happiness Is Gone” Video

Last week, David Berman released his first song as Purple Mountains via a surprise 12″ single. The track included, “All My Happiness Is Gone,” has only been available physically for the last few days (minus a radio show appearance) but now it’s available for all to hear, alongside a new music video.

It’s the lead single from Berman’s first post-Silver Jews full-length, which is also called Purple Mountains and will be out on 7/12 via Drag City. Berman’s also going on tour in support of the album this fall. Check out the song, tracklist, and live dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “That’s Just The Way I Feel”

02 “All My Happiness Is Gone”

03 “Darkness And Cold

04 “Snow Is Falling In Manhattan”

05 “Margaritas At The Mall”

06 “She’s Making Friends, I’m Turning Stranger”

07 “I Loved Being My Mother’s Son”

08 “Nights That Won’t Happen”

09 “Storyline Fever”

10 “Maybe I’m The Only One For Me”

TOUR DATES:

08/10 Pine Plains, NY @ Huichica East

08/11 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

08/12 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

08/14 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

08/15 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

08/16 Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

08/17 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

08/19 Louisville, KY @ Odeon

08/20 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

08/21 Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

08/23 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

08/24 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

08/25 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

08/27 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

08/28 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

08/30 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

08/31 New York, NY @ Murmrr Theatre

09/06 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

09/13 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

09/14 Walla Walla, WA @ Huichica Walla Walla

09/15 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/18 San Francisco, CA @ Chapel

09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Purple Mountains is out 7/12 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.