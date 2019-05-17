Purple Mountains – “All My Happiness Is Gone” Video

Last week, David Berman released his first song as Purple Mountains via a surprise 12″ single. The track included, “All My Happiness Is Gone,” has only been available physically for the last few days (minus a radio show appearance) but now it’s available for all to hear, alongside a new music video.
It’s the lead single from Berman’s first post-Silver Jews full-length, which is also called Purple Mountains and will be out on 7/12 via Drag City. Berman’s also going on tour in support of the album this fall. Check out the song, tracklist, and live dates below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “That’s Just The Way I Feel”
02 “All My Happiness Is Gone”
03 “Darkness And Cold
04 “Snow Is Falling In Manhattan”
05 “Margaritas At The Mall”
06 “She’s Making Friends, I’m Turning Stranger”
07 “I Loved Being My Mother’s Son”
08 “Nights That Won’t Happen”
09 “Storyline Fever”
10 “Maybe I’m The Only One For Me”
TOUR DATES:
08/10 Pine Plains, NY @ Huichica East
08/11 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
08/12 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
08/14 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
08/15 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
08/16 Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light
08/17 Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
08/19 Louisville, KY @ Odeon
08/20 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
08/21 Iowa City, IA @ The Mill
08/23 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
08/24 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
08/25 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
08/27 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
08/28 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
08/30 Boston, MA @ Sinclair
08/31 New York, NY @ Murmrr Theatre
09/06 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival
09/13 Seattle, WA @ Neptune
09/14 Walla Walla, WA @ Huichica Walla Walla
09/15 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
09/18 San Francisco, CA @ Chapel
09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Purple Mountains is out 7/12 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.