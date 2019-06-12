Shura – “religion (u can lay your hands on me)” Video

British synth-pop musician and Artist To Watch Shura has finally announced the sophomore follow-up to her 2016 debut Nothing’s Real. Out in August, forevher is her first full-length for Secretly Canadian. The release, which is co-produced with Joel Pott, is primarily about Shura’s long distance relationship with her girlfriend who moved to London from Brooklyn. We heard the lead single, “BKLYNLDN,” a few months ago. With today’s announcement comes a video for the new track “religion (u can lay your hands on me).”

Video director Chloe Wallace conceived of the visuals with Shura’s initial inspiration in mind — Jude Law in the HBO series The Young Pope. From there, Wallace crafted a delicate, tasteful, nun-on-nun love fest that highlights Shura’s lyrical themes of “mediation on queer desire that explore the concept of sex being like a religion,” according to a press release.

Wallace talks more about the video in a statement:

[It’s] a certain kind of Eden. A new kind of Religion. For centuries we have been told by different faiths so much what is right, what is allowed…but here the leader is a woman, and the women are encouraged to love each other. We wanted to make a world of sexiness without being exploitative and iconography without being disrespectful.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST

01 “thats me, just a sweet melody”

02 “side effects”

03 “religion (u can lay your hands on me)”

04 “the stage”

05 “BKLYNLDN”

06 “tommy”

07 “princess leia”

08 “flyin’”

09 “forever”

10 “control”

11 “skyline, be mine”

TOUR DATES

06/19 – London, UK @ Moth Club

06/27 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

06/29 – Worthy Farm, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

09/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

09/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/17 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/18 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

10/22 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/04 – Paris, FR @ Café de la Danse

11/05 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

11/06 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

11/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/13 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

11/14 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/16 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

11/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester

forevher is out 8/16 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.