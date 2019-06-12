Shura – “religion (u can lay your hands on me)” Video

British synth-pop musician and Artist To Watch Shura has finally announced the sophomore follow-up to her 2016 debut Nothing’s Real. Out in August, forevher is her first full-length for Secretly Canadian. The release, which is co-produced with Joel Pott, is primarily about Shura’s long distance relationship with her girlfriend who moved to London from Brooklyn. We heard the lead single, “BKLYNLDN,” a few months ago. With today’s announcement comes a video for the new track “religion (u can lay your hands on me).”
Video director Chloe Wallace conceived of the visuals with Shura’s initial inspiration in mind — Jude Law in the HBO series The Young Pope. From there, Wallace crafted a delicate, tasteful, nun-on-nun love fest that highlights Shura’s lyrical themes of “mediation on queer desire that explore the concept of sex being like a religion,” according to a press release.
Wallace talks more about the video in a statement:
[It’s] a certain kind of Eden. A new kind of Religion. For centuries we have been told by different faiths so much what is right, what is allowed…but here the leader is a woman, and the women are encouraged to love each other. We wanted to make a world of sexiness without being exploitative and iconography without being disrespectful.
Watch below.
TRACKLIST
01 “thats me, just a sweet melody”
02 “side effects”
03 “religion (u can lay your hands on me)”
04 “the stage”
05 “BKLYNLDN”
06 “tommy”
07 “princess leia”
08 “flyin’”
09 “forever”
10 “control”
11 “skyline, be mine”
TOUR DATES
06/19 – London, UK @ Moth Club
06/27 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
06/29 – Worthy Farm, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
09/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
09/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
10/17 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/18 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
10/22 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/04 – Paris, FR @ Café de la Danse
11/05 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
11/06 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo
11/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil
11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/13 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
11/14 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/16 – Dublin, IE @ Academy
11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
11/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester
forevher is out 8/16 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.