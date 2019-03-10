Shura – “BKLYNLDN”

British Artist To Watch Shura released her debut studio album, Nothing’s Real, back in 2016. In 2017, she contributed a cover to Tegan And Sara’s The Con X: Covers album. Now, she returns, newly signed to Secretly Canadian, with a new single, “BKLYNLDN.”

The swooning, romantic track comes with a blue-tinted video of two naked women embracing one another. “This isn’t love / This is an emergency,” she sings. “Keep thinking of / The picture that you sent to me.”

According to the video description, the images are meant to mimic Rodin’s The Kiss with female subjects to “challenge the viewer to see the true essence of romantic love between two people, no matter their gender.” Watch and listen below.

☄️ Meet Secretly Canadian's newest signing, Shura 💙 Listen to "BKLYNLDN" now → https://t.co/URLZ8ysk0g pic.twitter.com/d4vIywqohI — Secretly Canadian (@secretlycndian) March 10, 2019

“BKLYNLDN” is out now via Secretly Canadian.