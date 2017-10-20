Stream Tegan And Sara’s The Con X: Covers Album Featuring Grimes, Hayley Williams, & More

Tegan And Sara’s The Con turned 10 years old over the summer, and the duo is about to embark on a tour in honor of it where they’ll play the whole thing live. They also arranged a tribute covers album that features some huge names. We’ve already heard CHVRCHES and Ryan Adams’ takes on classic Con tracks and, while the results across the whole album are definitely a mixed bag, there are some real highlights. Grimes and Hana’s Trashique version of “Dark Come Soon” is a stunner, and Kelly Lee Owens, Mykki Blanco, and Paramore’s Hayley Williams also do great jobs with their respective covers. Check out the whole thing below.

The Con X: Covers is out now. Proceeds go to The Tegan And Sara Foundation.