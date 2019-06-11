Over the last few months, Kindness has re-emerged with a couple new tracks: “Cry Everything,” which featured Robyn, and “Lost Without,” which featured Seinabo Sey. Today, the British musician is announcing their first new album since 2014’s Otherness. It’s called Something Like A War, and it’ll be released in September. It features another guest spot from Robyn (on a track called “The Warning”) and appearances from Alexandria, Cosima, Bahamadia, and Nadia Nair.

There’s also a song with Philadelphia powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan, who hasn’t released an album of her own since 2015’s Reality Show. (It’s about time!) The feverish duet, which is called “Hard To Believe,” was co-written by Sampha. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://kindness.bandcamp.com/album/something-like-a-war" target="_blank">Something Like A War by Kindness</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sibambaneni”

02 “Raise Up”

03 “Lost Without” (Feat. Seinabo Sey)

04 “Softness As A Weapon”

05 “Hard To Believe” (Feat. Jazmine Sullivan)

06 “Who You Give Your Heart To” (Feat. Alexandria)

07 “Samthing’s Interlude”

08 “Dreams Fall”

09 “The Warning” (Feat. Robyn)

10 “Cry Everything”

11 “No New Lies” (Feat. Cosima)

12 “Something Like A War” (Feat. Bahamadia)

13 “Call It Down” (Feat. Cosima & Nadia Nair)

Something Like A War is out 9/6 via Kindness’ own label Female Energy. Pre-order it here.