Bob Mould – “I Don’t Mind” (Buzzcocks Cover)

Punk rock legend and former Hüsker Dü/Sugar frontman Bob Mould released his latest solo album, Sunshine Rock, earlier this year. Today, he’s announcing a new string of solo electric tour dates supported by Centro-Matic singer-songwriter Will Johnson in the fall. And he’s also sharing another new track, a cover of the Buzzcocks’ “I Don’t Mind” from their 1978 debut album Another Music In A Different Kitchen.

“Early in my sophomore year, two concerts had a major impact on me. The first was at the Longhorn, with Gang Of Four opening for the Buzzcocks,” Mould explains. “I was a huge fan of the Buzzcocks’ approach to pop songwriting and also appreciated the slashing guitar of Gang Of Four. I was front and center for the entire Buzzcocks set, studying singer-guitarist Pete Shelley, watching his every motion. Legend has it that the entire band was tripping on LSD that evening — I don’t know, but many times during the set, Pete did lean down, off-mic, and shout the chord changes at me. It left a deep impression, and I became an even more intent student of their work.”

Listen to Mould’s cover of “I Don’t Mind,” compare it to the original, and check out his upcoming tour dates with Will Johnson below.

08/23 Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival

09/11 Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club +

09/12 Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark +

09/13 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi +

09/13-15 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest (Full band performance)

09/17 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall +

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery +

09/20 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +

09/21 Atlanta, GA @ City Winery +

09/22 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle +

09/24 Carrboro, NC @ ArtsCenter +

09/25 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry +

09/26 Washington, DC @ City Winery +

09/27 Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage +

11/08-09 Europa Park Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park

11/15-16 Weissenhäuser Strand, DE @ Rolling Stone Beach

11/16 Minehead, UK @ Shiiine On Weekender

+ w. Will Johnson

Read our recent interview with Bob Mould here.