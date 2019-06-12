We are entering into a phase when we’ll probably be hearing more and more posthumous Mac Miller music. The beloved rapper and producer passed away last September. A couple months later we heard his devastating Billy Preston cover, and more recently an unreleased track called “Benji The Dog” surfaced. There have also been rumors of a whole EP recorded with Madlib, though Madlib says the project remains unfinished and there are no plans for release.

One song that is coming out is “Time,” a track Miller recorded with Anderson .Paak’s band the Free Nationals. Like last fall’s Free Nationals single “Beauty & Essex” with Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, “Time” features multiple guest vocalists, pairing Miller with Kali Uchis. Also like “Beauty & Essex,” today “Time” debuted on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show.

The Free Nationals are continuing to tease their debut album for release later this year. For now, hear “Time” below.